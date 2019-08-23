Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30
Brindle St Joseph's R.C Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Chamberlain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Chamberlain

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Chamberlain Notice
CHAMBERLAIN (nee Singleton) On 16th August 2019
Elizabeth
Aged 92 Years.
Widow of Sonny Chamberlain,
beloved mother of Ian, Denise, Lorraine and Russell,
grandma and great grandma.
Sail on silver girl,
Sail on by,
Your time has come to shine.
P. Simon
Requiem Mass at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C Church
on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 10.30 a.m
followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the Family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.