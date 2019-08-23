|
|
|
CHAMBERLAIN (nee Singleton) On 16th August 2019
Elizabeth
Aged 92 Years.
Widow of Sonny Chamberlain,
beloved mother of Ian, Denise, Lorraine and Russell,
grandma and great grandma.
Sail on silver girl,
Sail on by,
Your time has come to shine.
P. Simon
Requiem Mass at
Brindle St Joseph's R.C Church
on Thursday 29th August 2019
at 10.30 a.m
followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the Family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 23, 2019