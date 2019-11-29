|
|
|
Bully Eliel James
(Jimmy Lyle)
Aged 78 Years
Who died peacefully on Monday 18th November 2019 in the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Much loved husband of Norma, loving father of Garry, Paul, Aldith & Anna, loving grandfather of Anthony, Adam, Lauren, Liam, Ebony & Maisie, also
great-grandad of Bromley, Lucas, Austin and Luna.
'Loving you always,
Forgetting you never'.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Mary Magdalene Church 11.30am on Wednesday 4th December followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only and donations if so desired to the Sickle Cell Society or the Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funeral Home,
110 Longridge Rd, Ribbleton Preston Tel : (01772) 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019