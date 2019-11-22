|
|
|
POWER (Nee GRAY) Peacefully, on 17th November 2019, in hospital,
ELEANOR (NELL)
Aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Barbara and David, dear mother-in-law and friend of Jos, devoted grandma to Liz, Stina and Jon and loving great grandma to Liam, Ciara and Luke.
'God saw you getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "Come to rest."'
Funeral Service at St. Margaret's Parish Church, Ingol, on Friday 29th November at 12.30 p.m. followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Kidney Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019