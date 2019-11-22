Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:30
St. Margaret's Parish Church
Ingol
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Power
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Power

Notice Condolences

Eleanor Power Notice
POWER (Nee GRAY) Peacefully, on 17th November 2019, in hospital,
ELEANOR (NELL)
Aged 96 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Barbara and David, dear mother-in-law and friend of Jos, devoted grandma to Liz, Stina and Jon and loving great grandma to Liam, Ciara and Luke.
'God saw you getting weary,
And did what He thought best,
He put His arms around you,
And whispered "Come to rest."'
Funeral Service at St. Margaret's Parish Church, Ingol, on Friday 29th November at 12.30 p.m. followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Kidney Research UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -