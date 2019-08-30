|
|
|
COX Eleanor Peacefully in hospital
on 23rd August 2019,
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late William, dearly loved mum of Brenda and Brian, and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
Will be loved and
remembered always.
Funeral service at Longton Methodist Church on Thursday
5th September at 10.15am, followed by committal at
Lytham Crematorium.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
Crystal House Residents Account
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019