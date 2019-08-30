Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:15
Longton Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Cox

Notice Condolences

Eleanor Cox Notice
COX Eleanor Peacefully in hospital
on 23rd August 2019,
aged 91 years.

Beloved wife of the late William, dearly loved mum of Brenda and Brian, and a devoted grandma
and great grandma.

Will be loved and
remembered always.

Funeral service at Longton Methodist Church on Thursday
5th September at 10.15am, followed by committal at
Lytham Crematorium.
No flowers by request;
donations preferred to
Crystal House Residents Account
c/o the funeral director.

Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.