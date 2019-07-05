Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Elaine Evans Notice
EVANS (Nee Kirton) Peacefully on 21st June 2019,
Elaine Anita
Aged 58 years,
Loving mother of six children and "Nannar" of two granddaughters.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Parish Church of St. Michael and All Angels with St. Mark, Egerton Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, on Thursday 11th July at 11.00 a.m. followed by private family interment at Hill Road Cemetery, Penwortham.
Please wear something purple or lilac in memory of Elaine.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished via
the crowd funding link:
https://www.justgiving.com/
crowdfunding/elaineevans
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019
