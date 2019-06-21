|
McAVOY
( nee McArdle )
formerly Howarth
EITHNE Died peacefully in Alston View NursingHome on Saturday 15th June, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St. Michael's RC Church, Alston Lane on Wednesday 26th June at 12.00noon, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge .
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
