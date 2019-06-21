Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Resources
More Obituaries for Eithne McAvoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eithne McAvoy

Notice Condolences

Eithne McAvoy Notice
McAVOY
( nee McArdle )
formerly Howarth

EITHNE Died peacefully in Alston View NursingHome on Saturday 15th June, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Our Lady and St. Michael's RC Church, Alston Lane on Wednesday 26th June at 12.00noon, prior to committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge .
Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices