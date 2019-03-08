Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Eileen Willacy Notice
WILLACY Eileen Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on
1st March 2019, aged 76 years.

Dearly loved wife of Clive (dec).
Loving sister-in-law, aunty
and friend to many.

Funeral service to take place at 11:30am on Friday 15th March at Preston Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, made payable to Dogs Trust,
Clarissa Baldwin House

Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
