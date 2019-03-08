|
|
|
WILLACY Eileen Passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on
1st March 2019, aged 76 years.
Dearly loved wife of Clive (dec).
Loving sister-in-law, aunty
and friend to many.
Funeral service to take place at 11:30am on Friday 15th March at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, made payable to Dogs Trust,
Clarissa Baldwin House
Further enquiries to:
Co-op Funeralcare,
550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY
Tel. 01772 729057
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More