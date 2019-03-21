|
|
|
SUMNER Eileen Carole, the daughter of the late Eileen Sumner, would like to thank the following people;
Karen at H & G Wilde for her
love and care and to
Deacon Michael Dolan for his beautiful catholic service.
Special thanks to all my friends and family for their support, especially to Annie Morgan, Angela Wood, Josie Edge and Mark Commons, without whom
I couldn't have made it.
Thank you for the generous donations for Cystic Fibrosis,
my brother Ian would have
been very proud.
God Bless you all.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More