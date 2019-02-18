|
SUMNER Eileen Passed away with her devoted daughter, Carole, by her side on Sunday, 10th February 2019.
The beloved wife of the late Sidney and devoted mother of Ian (deceased) and Carole,
I hide my tears when I speak
your name,
But the pain in my heart is
still the same,
Although I smile and seem carefree,
No one misses you more than me.
So proud of you Mum.
Back with Ian and Dad
now forever
x x x
Funeral Service and Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 22nd February
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Cystic Fybrosis
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
H & G Wilde,
154b Station Road,
Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6TP,
Tel. 01772 335974.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 18, 2019
