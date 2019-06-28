|
|
|
MELLING Eileen The family of the late Eileen Melling would like to thank most sincerely all relatives friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, cards of condolence, and donations received during their recent sad bereavement
Thank you to Rev. Pat Belshaw
for her kind ministrations and to
all those who attended on
the day for their support.
Thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019