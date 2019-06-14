|
|
|
MELLING Suddenly at home
on 7th June 2019
Eileen
Aged 71 Years
Loving wife of Wilfrid (deceased),
much loved mum of Linda, Colin, John and Eric,
mother in law of
Darren, Joanne and Janet,
cherished grandma of
Stephen, Emma,
Chloe, Connor and Hannah.
'Loved and remembered always'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
