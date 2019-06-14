Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Eileen Melling Notice
MELLING Suddenly at home
on 7th June 2019
Eileen
Aged 71 Years
Loving wife of Wilfrid (deceased),
much loved mum of Linda, Colin, John and Eric,
mother in law of
Darren, Joanne and Janet,
cherished grandma of
Stephen, Emma,
Chloe, Connor and Hannah.
'Loved and remembered always'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 24th June 2019
at 10.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Dementia UK,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD.
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 14, 2019
