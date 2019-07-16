Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Notice

Eileen Mather Notice
MATHER EILEEN The family of the late Eileen Mather wish to thank all relatives and friends for their support, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in memory of Eileen.
Many thanks also to the
District Nursing Team
at Bamber Bridge and
Morag Hollinghurst from Age Concern (Central Lancashire) for their greatly appreciated help over the past few weeks.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff at Roslea Surgery and to
Rev. Pat Belshaw for her
kind ministrations.
Finally, thanks to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for the care, respect and dignity shown to the family at this sad time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 16, 2019
