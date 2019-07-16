|
|
|
MATHER EILEEN The family of the late Eileen Mather wish to thank all relatives and friends for their support, messages of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations in memory of Eileen.
Many thanks also to the
District Nursing Team
at Bamber Bridge and
Morag Hollinghurst from Age Concern (Central Lancashire) for their greatly appreciated help over the past few weeks.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff at Roslea Surgery and to
Rev. Pat Belshaw for her
kind ministrations.
Finally, thanks to
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors for the care, respect and dignity shown to the family at this sad time.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 16, 2019