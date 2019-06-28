|
|
|
Mather On 24th June 2019
Peacefully at Home
Eileen
Aged 97 years.
The beloved wife of
Harry (deceased).
A much loved mother,
grandmother and
great grandmother.
'At Rest.'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Tuesday 9th July 2019
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Age Concern, Central Lancashire',
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019