HUTCHINSON Eileen On Wednesday 22nd May 2019, peacefully at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Eileen, aged 64 years.
Beloved wife of Joe,
much loved mum of Justin,
Clare and Gemma, a devoted nana and a dearly loved daughter.
'She will stay forever in our hearts.'
The funeral service will take
place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 3rd June at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
for N.W. Ambulance Service
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel: 01524 64023.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
