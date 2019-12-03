Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Hindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Hindle

Notice Condolences

Eileen Hindle Notice
HINDLE On 28th November 2019
In Hospital

Eileen Agnes
Aged 90 Years
The beloved wife of
Gilbert (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
John (deceased),
Veronica & Lawrence,
mother in law of Mick & Julie
and a much loved gran
& great gran.
'At Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Monday 16th December 2019
at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -