|
|
|
HINDLE On 28th November 2019
In Hospital
Eileen Agnes
Aged 90 Years
The beloved wife of
Gilbert (deceased),
dearly loved mum of
John (deceased),
Veronica & Lawrence,
mother in law of Mick & Julie
and a much loved gran
& great gran.
'At Peace'
Funeral Service and Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium on
Monday 16th December 2019
at 11.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2019