|
|
|
HELMN On 9th December 2019
suddenly in hospital
EDWIN
'Eddie'
Aged 74 years
The beloved husband of Kay,
dearly loved dad to Vicki,
Fiona, Cheryl & Lloyd,
a much loved grandad
& great grandad.
'A sorrow too deep for words'
Funeral service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on Monday 23rd December 2019
at 10:00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'The British Heart Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors,
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019