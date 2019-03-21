Home

Redscar Funeral Home Ltd
110 Longridge Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 6RL
01772 796669
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Edwin Burns Notice
BURNS Edwin (Eddie) Aged 75 years.
Who died peacefully on 13th March 2019 at his home in Ribbleton.
Dearly loved husband of Pat, loving father of Tracey and Lee, and most loving and devoted granddad.
Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby Redscar Funerals 110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
