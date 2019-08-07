Home

Edward Stewart Notice
STEWART EDWARD
'EDDIE' Who died suddenly but peacefully on Sunday 28th July at
Royal Preston Hospital,
aged 67 years.
Loving husband of Susan,
dearly loved dad of
Ben and Christie, dear father in law of Michelle and the proud grandad of Adam, Daniel and Lauren.
The funeral service will take place at Simply Funerals private chapel, 219 Tag Lane, Ingol, Preston on Tuesday 13th August at 11.00am.
Black clothing optional.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to 'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'.
All enquiries to
Simply Funerals,
219 Tag Lane, Preston.
Tel. 01772 722415
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019
