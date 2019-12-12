Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Edward Smith Notice
SMITH Peacefully on
4th December 2019,
EDWARD (EDDIE)
Aged 87 years.
The much loved son
of Ted and Alice,
brother of Mary, Tom and Mavis and loving uncle of Jane.
A Celebration of Eddie's life
will take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Thursday 19th December
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if wished may be sent for either 'Prostate Cancer U.K.'
or 'Dementia U.K.'
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 12, 2019
