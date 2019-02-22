RYAN Edward (Eddie) It is with deep sadness we announce the death

of our brother Eddie.

Passed away on

February 16th 2019,

surrounded by his loving family, aged 61 years.

Beloved youngest son of

Johnny and Nancy Ryan,

dearest husband of June (deceased), baby brother of John, Joan and Criss, dear uncle of John, Denise, Ian, Katie and Tommy, great uncle of Danny, Leah, Molly, Jayden, Jack, Scarlet and Kayla, brother-in-law of Ian, Keith, Maureen, Snowy (Ian), Brian,

Jack, Cath and Sue.

Also a good friend to many.

Love is a smile, a tear and a touch,

Love is a little, but means so much,

Love is forever and

we give it for you,

From the family who thought

the world of you.

Sleep tight our lovely Eddie.

Evening reception,

St. Gregory's Church on

Tuesday February 26th at 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Our Lady and St. Michael's Church, Alston Lane.



All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775 Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019