Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Newby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Newby

Notice Condolences

Edward Newby Notice
NEWBY Edward Patrick
( Pat ) Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on Thursday 15th August,
aged 94 years.

Dearly loved husband of Audrey,
loving father of Gary and Gina, dear father in law of Linda and the proud grandad of Natasha, Alex, Joe and Heather.

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only and
no black clothing please.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.