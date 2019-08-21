|
NEWBY Edward Patrick
( Pat ) Died peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on Thursday 15th August,
aged 94 years.
Dearly loved husband of Audrey,
loving father of Gary and Gina, dear father in law of Linda and the proud grandad of Natasha, Alex, Joe and Heather.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only and
no black clothing please.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 21, 2019