Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dowd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Dowd

Notice Condolences

Edward Dowd Notice
DOWD On 1st March 2019, in hospital,
EDWARD (EDDIE)
Aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of Pauline, dear father of
Stephen (deceased), Keith,
John (deceased), Samantha, Charlene, Katie and Sam and
a loving grandfather.
'Rest in Peace.'
Funeral Service at St. Gregory's Church, Blackpool Road, on Wednesday 13th March at
11.00 a.m. followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Gregory's Lourdes Fund' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.