DOWD On 1st March 2019, in hospital,
EDWARD (EDDIE)
Aged 75 years.
The dearly loved husband of Pauline, dear father of
Stephen (deceased), Keith,
John (deceased), Samantha, Charlene, Katie and Sam and
a loving grandfather.
'Rest in Peace.'
Funeral Service at St. Gregory's Church, Blackpool Road, on Wednesday 13th March at
11.00 a.m. followed by interment
at Preston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Gregory's Lourdes Fund' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 8, 2019
