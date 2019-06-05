|
CLEGG Edward Aged 43 years.
Who died suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 15th May 2019,
in the Royal Preston Hospital.
Much loved son of Margaret and Eddie, dear brother of Isabel, brother-in-law of Fergus.
Loving uncle of Maggie and Teddy, and a dear nephew of
Eddie and Cath.
We didn't realise we
were making memories,
We just knew we were having fun.
Funeral Service will be held at Preston Crematorium at 3.15pm on Monday 10th June.
By special family request floral tributes if so desired or donations for Cancer Research UK, preferred please.
All enquiries to
Carrol M. Bibby
Redscar Funeral Home
110 Longridge Rd Ribbleton Preston Tel 796669.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
