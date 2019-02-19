Home

ARMSTRONG The family of the late
Edward 'Ted' Armstrong
would like to thank relatives and friends for their kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy. Sincere thanks to
St. Christopher's Church, Lea
for their warm welcome,
hosting the Memorial Service and providing the refreshments,
the Rev. Peter Hamborg
for leading the service and the burial of Ted's ashes alongside his dear wife, Dora, with sensitivity
and thoughtfulness.
Finally, thanks to everyone who came to remember and celebrate
Ted's long life and who donated £137.10 to Derian House
Children's Hospice.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 19, 2019
