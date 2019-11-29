Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Wildman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Wildman

Notice Condolences

Edna Wildman Notice
WILDMAN Peacefully in hospital,
on 21st November 2019,
EDNA
aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of Denis (deceased), loving mother of Brian, Alan, Lynne, Denise and Anne, mother-in-law of John and a much loved nana and great-nana.
Funeral service at The Kingdom Hall, Eastway, Fulwood on Thursday 5th December
at 11.00 a.m. followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent for 'Dementia U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -