WILDMAN Peacefully in hospital,
on 21st November 2019,
EDNA
aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of Denis (deceased), loving mother of Brian, Alan, Lynne, Denise and Anne, mother-in-law of John and a much loved nana and great-nana.
Funeral service at The Kingdom Hall, Eastway, Fulwood on Thursday 5th December
at 11.00 a.m. followed by Committal at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent for 'Dementia U.K.' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 29, 2019