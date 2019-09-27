|
|
|
RYDING On 20th September 2019
Edna
Aged 85 years.
The much loved wife to
Geoffrey (deceased),
loving mum to
Steven & Craig (deceased),
mother in law to Sally & Jaki,
loving grandma and
great grandma, sister to Jean.
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium on
Tuesday 8th October 2019
at 1.45p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Rosemere Cancer Foundation'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019