William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00
Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence
Edna Airey Notice
AIREY Edna Peacefully at her home with her family, on Thursday
14th March 2019, aged 89 years.
Very dearly loved wife of Brian, loving mother of Maurice, Rene and Alan (deceased), mother in law of Hazel, Dave and June, loving nana of Tracey, Michael, Claire, Mark, Neil, James and Rebecca and also great nana of Lydia, Liam, Emma, Hannah, Olivia and Jack.
'So dearly loved by us all'
The funeral service and interment will take place at Longridge Parish Church of St. Lawrence on Monday 25th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired to either 'Alzheimer's Society'
or 'Dementia U.K'.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
