Edith Nolan Notice
NOLAN On 16th May 2019,
at her home,
EDITH (EDIE)
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Patrick Joseph (Pat) and a much loved mum to her children and grandchildren.
'Memories are the loveliest thing,
They last from day to day,
They can't get lost,
They don't wear out,
And they can't be given away.'
Funeral Service and Committal
at Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 11th June at 1.45 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may
be sent for 'Derian House' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
