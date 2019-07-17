Home

Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30
All Saints Church
Higher Walton
Edith Holden Notice
HOLDEN Edith Aged 78 years.
Peacefully on 4th July 2019.
Loving wife of the late John.
Much loved mum of Andrew and Nigel and adored grandma of Ella.
Edith's funeral will take place on Monday 22nd July 2019 at
All Saints Church, Higher Walton at 11.30am followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Edith are welcome and benefit the Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane,
Leyland, PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 17, 2019
