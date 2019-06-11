|
|
|
HINCKS Edith Mary Peacefully in Meadowfield
House on 1 st June 2019,
Edith
Aged 94 years.
She was the loving and much
loved wife of the late Richard,
a cherished mum of Robert, Anthony and Ann, dear mother in law to Emma and Paul and a proud and devoted grandma to Richard, Neil, Donna, James and Rachel
and great grandma.
Edith's funeral service to be held at St Joseph's RC Church, Preston on Tuesday 18th June at 10.15am followed by Committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Edith
are welcome and benefit
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All Enquiries to Brown Funeralcare, 54 Woodplumpton Road, Ashton, PR2 2LQ.
Tel: 01772 726389.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 11, 2019
Read More