|
|
|
DAVIES Edith
(formerly Morgan) Passed away peacefully on
March 8th 2019, at Withy Grove House, Bamber Bridge and of Fulwood, aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
Peter Morgan & the late Trevor Davies, loving step-mother of Alison & Malcolm and aunt of
David & Michael.
Service and Cremation at
Preston Crematorium on
Friday March 22nd at 10.00a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. Tel 01772 684856.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2019
