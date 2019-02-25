|
|
|
ASHCROFT Edith The family would like to thank everyone for attending the Funeral Service, their cards of sympathy and their kind messages of support at this sad time.
Many thanks to all staff at
Rowan House Nursing Home for their kind care of Edith.
Thank you also to Pat Belshaw for her kind and caring ministrations.
Finally, thank you to Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors for their professional, caring and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 25, 2019
