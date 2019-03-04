Resources More Obituaries for Eddie Ryan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eddie Ryan

Notice RYAN All the family of our late brother Eddie would like to thank most sincerely the staff at Chorley Hospital for all their care and the district nurses from Ashton and Brookfield. We don't know what we would have done without them and his many wonderful friends far and wide. Also for the cards of condolence, beautiful flowers and donations received. Thanks to Mark and Michelle for adopting Eddie's two cats and Janet for making it happen. To Deacon Jim Maguire for the lovely service at St. Gregory's Church and last but by no means least, Julie and all the staff at Clifford Ward Funeral Directors for all their kindness taking care of our Eddie for us. Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices