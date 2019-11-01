Home

Martins The Funeral Directors
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Eddie Lee

Eddie Lee Notice
LEE Peacefully, on
26th October 2019,
in hospital,
EDDIE
Aged 84 years.
The dearly loved husband
of the late Adrienne,
loving dad of Jonathan and Caroline and devoted grandad
to Thomas, Laura and Sasha.
A Celebration of Eddie's
life will take place at
Preston Crematorium, on
Friday 8th November at 1.45 p.m.
Mourning attire unnecessary.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
