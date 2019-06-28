|
DELANEY Eamonn Suddenly on 17th June 2019,
aged 51 years.
Loving partner of Karen, much loved son of Martin and
Ann (deceased), dear brother of Bernie and Mick, and a dear
uncle and great uncle.
Will be sadly missed.
Requiem Mass at
St Oswald's RC Church, Longton on
Thursday 4th July at 10.30am, prior to interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to MIND
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 28, 2019