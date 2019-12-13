|
LAWSON Duncan Gerrard Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 6th December 2019,
aged 89 years.
The dearly loved husband of
Lenna (deceased).
Devoted Dad of
Christine & Susan.
Cherished Gramps of
Stephen, Helen & Alicia.
Great Grandad of Aidan & Finley.
Duncan will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Duncan
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019