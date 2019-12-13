Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Duncan Lawson

Duncan Lawson Notice
LAWSON Duncan Gerrard Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 6th December 2019,
aged 89 years.

The dearly loved husband of
Lenna (deceased).
Devoted Dad of
Christine & Susan.
Cherished Gramps of
Stephen, Helen & Alicia.
Great Grandad of Aidan & Finley.

Duncan will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

Funeral Service is to be held at
Preston Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 11:30am.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Duncan
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the family.

Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019
