Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Duncan Grime Notice
GRIME Peacefully at Maple House
with his daughter by his side,
on 11th February 2019.
Aged 86 years.

DUNCAN

Loving and much loved
husband of Jean (dec).
Loving Dad of Denise,
Father in Law of Stephen.
Dear Grandad of Niamh.

Duncan's Funeral Service is to be held at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 20th February
at 13:45.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired, may be made in memory of Duncan to Alzheimer's Society c/o the family.

All enquiries to
Brown's Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road, Preston PR2 2LQ Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
