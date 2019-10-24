Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00
St. Bede's RC Church
Chorley
Dugald Campbell Notice
Campbell Peacefully at home
on 21st October 2019,
after a long illness
Dugald McGilvary
(Dugie)
Aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
much loved dad to Charles,
Colin and Stuart.
Loving grandad of James, Ian, Claire, Kirsty, Jenny, Georgina, Eilidh, Scott and Gregor.
Always in our hearts.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Bede's RC Church, Chorley on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 11.00am followed by private interment at St. Mary's Churchyard, Leyland.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, may go to Chorley Hospital Renal Dialysis Unit c/o the funeral directors
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 24, 2019
