SHARPLES DOUGLAS Jean and the family of the late Doug would like to pass on their thanks to all friends and family
for their kind thoughts,
cards of condolence and generous donations to Prostate Cancer U.K. and to Ken Howles
for the lovely service.
Special thanks to Ashton District Nursing Team, all staff at Ingol Health Centre, especially Dr. White for his support and care during his illness. Finally, to Martin's Funeral Directors for their dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 15, 2019