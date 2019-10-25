Home

POWERED BY

Services
Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Sharples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Sharples

Notice Condolences

Douglas Sharples Notice
Sharples Peacefully on 20th October 2019, at home, surrounded by his family

DOUGLAS THRELFALL
(DOUGIE)
Aged 80 years.

The loving husband of Jean,
loyal and supportive dad
to Carl and Paul,
father-in-law to Stef and Claire
and generous grandad to
James, Matthew, Hannah,
Harry and George.
'Night night, love you x'

A Celebration of his Life will be held at Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 31st October at 12.15 p.m.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Prostate Cancer U.K.'
c/o Martin's,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.