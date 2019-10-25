|
|
|
Sharples Peacefully on 20th October 2019, at home, surrounded by his family
DOUGLAS THRELFALL
(DOUGIE)
Aged 80 years.
The loving husband of Jean,
loyal and supportive dad
to Carl and Paul,
father-in-law to Stef and Claire
and generous grandad to
James, Matthew, Hannah,
Harry and George.
'Night night, love you x'
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Preston Crematorium, on Thursday 31st October at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to 'Prostate Cancer U.K.'
c/o Martin's,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019