Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
WILKINSON John Douglas Peacefully in
Royal Preston Hospital
on 1st June 2019,
Doug
Aged 83 years.
He was the loving and much loved Husband of Margaret,
cherished Dad of Andrea and Julie, Father-in-law of Michael and Craig. Proud and devoted Grandad of Simone, Alicia, Darcy and Elsie
and dear brother of Shelia.
Doug's funeral service is to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 19th June at 11.30am followed by Committal.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Doug
are welcome and benefit
Cancer Research UK or Ribblesdale Ward c/o the family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 13, 2019
