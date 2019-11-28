Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Dorothy Winter

Dorothy Winter Notice
WINTER Peacefully on
20th November 2019,
DOROTHY
The dearly loved wife of Ron,
loving mother to Steven,
David and Ron, mother-in-law to Julie, nana to Laura, Chloe, James, Tamara and Hughie and
great-nan to Hettie and ?
Sadly missed by all.
A Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium, on
Tuesday 3rd December at 3.15 pm.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019
