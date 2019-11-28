|
WINTER Peacefully on
20th November 2019,
DOROTHY
The dearly loved wife of Ron,
loving mother to Steven,
David and Ron, mother-in-law to Julie, nana to Laura, Chloe, James, Tamara and Hughie and
great-nan to Hettie and ?
Sadly missed by all.
A Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium, on
Tuesday 3rd December at 3.15 pm.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186-188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel. 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 28, 2019