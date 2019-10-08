Home

Dorothy Sewell Notice
SEWELL (née Cookson)
Dorothy Peacefully at home on
30th September 2019,
aged 90 years.
Dearly loved wife of Reginald (deceased).
Will be sadly missed
by all her family
Funeral service will be at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only;
donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 8, 2019
