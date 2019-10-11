Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:30
St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble
Dorothy Porter Notice
PORTER Peacefully, on 7th October 2019,
in hospital, with all
her family at her side,
DOROTHY
In her 80th year.
The dearly beloved wife of Clifford, loving mum of Dawn and Karen, dear mum-in-law of David and Andrew and grandma
to Rebecca and Hannah.
'In Heavenly Love Abiding'
Funeral Service at St. Andrew's Parish Church, Ashton-on-Ribble, on Wednesday 16th October at 12.30 p.m. followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent
for 'Dementia UK' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019
