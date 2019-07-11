Home

Norburn Dorothy Passed away peacefully in hospital on 6th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Sadly missed by all her family.
Funeral Service at All Saints Church, New Longton on
Friday 19th July 2019 at 11.00am. followed by Interment at
St. Peters Church, Mawdesley.
Family flowers only please by request and donations are being gratefully received for
All Saints Church.
Donations and further enquires please to Sally Hunter MLS Independent Funeral Directors,
20, Moss Delph Lane, Aughton. Tel: 01695 424888.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 11, 2019
