Dorothy Mills

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Mills Notice
MILLS Dorothy Anne
(Dot) Peacefully in hospital on
18th June 2019, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Bryan,
dearly loved mother of
Graham and Stewart and families.

Will be sadly missed.

A service to celebrate
Dot's life will be held at
Longton Methodist Church on
Wednesday 3rd July at 2.45pm.

Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Longton Methodist Church
c/o the funeral director.

Enquiries to Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
