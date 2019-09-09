|
|
|
McCluskey
(nee Buck)
Dorothy (Dot)
of Tarleton Peacefully at Avalon Care Home
on the 24th August, aged 91 years.
Much loved Wife of the
late Bill McCluskey.
Much loved Mother
of Bill and Mick.
Dear Mother-in-Law
of Val and Sue.
Devoted and loving Gran
of all her Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
Devoted sister of Ted (late),
Peggy (late), Mabel (late),
John (late) and May.
A much loved Auntie to her
nephews and nieces.
Will be sadly missed by all her
family and friends and
all who knew her.
Funeral Service and Committal
will take place at Southport Crematorium on Thursday
12th September at 10.40am.
Family flowers only by request
please, however, the family are
gratefully receiving donations for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries please to
WH Hull Funeral Directors
81 Church Road, Tarleton
PR4 6UP. Tel: 01772 812409
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 9, 2019