KENDALL (nee Taylor) Passed away peacefully after a short illness at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on Tuesday 28th May 2019,
Dorothy
aged 96 years
formerly of Southport.
Devoted and loving wife to the Late Bill, much loved sister to the Late Mary, the Late John and Percy, and also a dear auntie to David, Stephen and Geoffery.
Dorothy will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium, Lytham St Anne's on Monday 24th June 2019, 11.00am.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Dorothy to 'Lavender Lodge Care Home'. C/o and all further enquiries please to
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road,
Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2019
