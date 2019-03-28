Home

Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
HENDERSON Dorothy
(Becky) After a long and eventful life, died 21st March 2019 aged 98 years, formerly of Chapel Lane,
New Longton.

Wife of Roy (deceased),
much loved mother of Mark, Andrea and Simon, and granny to Sophie, Lucy, Aimee, Olivia,
Jay and William.
Being laid to rest at
Preston Crematorium on
Thursday 4th April at 1pm.
Family flowers only please; donations can be made to a charity of your own choice.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Longton Hutton & Penwortham Funeral Service, Skip Lane, Hutton Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.